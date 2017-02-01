LA84 Featured In African American Heritage Month City Hall Tour

A display about the LA84 Foundation, biographies of LA84 President & CEO Renata Simril and LA84 President Emeritus Anita DeFrantz, and photos of dozens of African American Olympians are each part of a just-opened, four-floor exhibition being held inside Los Angeles City Hall.

The exhibition is titled “2017 African American City Hall Tour: A Ten Year Retrospective of African American Heritage Month Exhibitions At City Hall From 2006-2016.” The show began Feb. 1, 2017 and is scheduled to conclude March 17.

Among the well-known athletes included in the exhibition are action photos or medal-stand photos of: Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Carl Lewis, Evelyn Ashford, Valerie Brisco-Hooks, Florence Griffith Joyner, Virgil Hill and many more. The images come from the extensive LA84 Olympics archives.

The LA84 section of this four-story City Hall exhibition is located on the third floor of the iconic civic structure, near the rotunda, and a short walk from city council chambers. The exhibition is open to the public from 9am to 5pm. Other Olympic items on display include two flags, a plaque, an Olympic torch, and a permanent inscription on a high wall.

The city’s Department of Cultural Affairs in a recent publication described the entire show like this: “This year we are witnessing the end of President Barack Hussein Obama’s two-terms of extraordinary service as the country’s first African American president; the centennial birth of former Los Angeles Mayor Tom Bradley, the city’s first African American Mayor; and the continued civic service of Los Angeles City Council Member Herb J. Wesson, Jr., the City’s first African American Council President. The exhibition features these leaders as well as former First Lady Michelle Obama in addition to African American elected officials serving Southern California, executive level city employees, the Los Angeles Association of Black City Attorneys, the 1984 Summer Olympics, From Where We Come (selected artworks from the collection of Bernard and Shirley Kinsey), and narrative art from past exhibitions.”

Members of the public are also invited to utilize the online, free-of-charge LA84 Foundation Knowledge Center, repository of some 90,000 documents and other items.

LA84 is also hosting sneak preview looks at an exhibition, “Los Angeles: The Olympic City.”