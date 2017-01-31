Simril Leads ‘Transformative’ Panel

It was a gold-medal winning way to start the day.

Tuesday morning, LA84 President & CEO Renata Simril moderated a high-level discussion about “The Transformative Prospects of L.A. 2024 Olympics.”

The conversation opened the second and final day of the 10th annual VerdeXChange conference. The event, held in Downtown Los Angeles, brings together among the region’s leading planners, politicians, civic leaders, developers, environmentalists, journalists, think tank officials and others. The VerdeXChange Institute and conference are run by publisher and leading urbanist and ecological thinker, David Abel.

Simril’s appearance at the VerdeXChange podium was preceded by remarks by Gene Sykes, CEO of the LA2024 bid. Simril was then introduced by Gail Goldberg, Executive Director, Urban Land Institute-Los Angeles. The LA84 President & CEO promptly guided a quartet of expert panelists through a wide-ranging conversation that – while focused on the Olympics and how it can so positively affect Los Angeles again, as it did in 1984 and 1932 – included talk about public transportation, new pro sports teams and stadiums, zero waste initiatives and other green topics, infrastructure, development in Inglewood and elsewhere, city planning and technology.

The panelists who joined Simril on stage were: Bill Hanway, Executive Vice President, AECOM; Phillip Washington, CEO, Los Angeles Metro; Brence Culp, Executive Director, Sustainability and Legacy, LA2024; and James T. Butts, Mayor of the City of Inglewood.

Simril leads the LA84 Foundation, the most significant youth sports legacy organization in American history and a nationally recognized leader in support of youth sport programs and public education about the role of sports in positive youth development. The foundation, with 32 years of on-the-ground experience, has supported thousands of Southern California youth sports organizations through grantmaking, while also training coaches, commissioning research, convening conferences and acting as a national thought leader on important youth sports issues. LA84 levels the playing field so that sport is accessible to all children, while elevating the field of youth sports as an integral part of American life.

Photo credit: John Dlugolecki / Dlugolecki Photography