Olympic Legend Fosbury Highlights LA84 Coaches Clinic

A 1968 gold medalist and pioneer of strategy in an Olympic event. A two-time gold medalist sprinter. A four-time Olympian in the shot put. A coach of the world record holder in the decathlon. Dick Fosbury, Monique Henderson, Ramona Pagel and Harry Marra were only four of 13 experts that taught over 275 high school Track & Field coaches at LA84’s Advanced Level Coaches Clinic on Saturday, January 28 at Cerritos College.

Attendees took in a keynote from Marra, coach of decathlon world record holder and two-time gold medalist Ashton Eaton and three-time silver medalist heptathlete Brianne Theisen-Eaton, before heading to four sessions taught by experts from across the Track & Field community. What the LA84 Foundation is doing is terrific,” said Fosbury, the Olympic champion in the high jump at the 1968 Mexico City Games and inventor of the “Fosbury Flop” method of high jumping. This is great to work with coaches to help them be the best that they can when they’re working with our youth and future Olympians and world champions.

The clinic is the second of the LA84 Foundation’s three winter Track & Field clinics, all of which are available to coaches free of cost. LA84 has hosted free coaching clinics in Southern California since 1985, and has trained over 80,000 coaches. “The experience, as always, was tremendous. I was very genuinely privileged to be allowed to participate,” said Dr. Jeffrey Messer, a presenter and department chair and faculty in exercise physiology for the Exercise Science Department at Mesa Community College.”

LA84’s next clinic will be a Beginning Level Track & Field Clinic on Feb. 12 at Birmingham High School in Van Nuys.