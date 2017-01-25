LA84 Celebrates Olympic Movement as LA City Council Approves LA 2024 Bid

LA84 Foundation President and CEO Renata Simril spoke to the Los Angeles City Council on Wednesday morning, discussing the powerful impact and lasting impact of the 1984 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Addressing the Councilmembers and a spirited crowd at Los Angeles City Hall, Simril’s marks noted how the legacy of the 1984 Games created the LA84 Foundation, which has invested over $250 million and served over 3 million youth in Southern California communities. Other speakers included LA 2024 Olympic and Paralympic bid Chairman Casey Wasserman, LA 2024 Director of Athlete Relations and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Janet Evans, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and over 50 Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

The Council voted unanimously, 13-0, in favor of giving final approval on the completion of LA 2024’s bid application to the International Olympic Committee. Olympians, Paralympians, political and community leaders were in attendance at City Hall and a following event at Grand Park in Downtown Los Angeles. The city of Los Angeles has hosted two prior Olympic Games, in 1932 and 1984, the latter of which saw 40 percent of its surplus go toward establishing a youth sports nonprofit that is now the LA84 Foundation.

“The excitement here today shows that LA’s passion for the Olympic Games burns strong! Fueled by the power of the Olympic and Paralympic Movement, LA84 continues to impact lives through the power of sport,” Simril said.

“We need the Olympics, too,” Garcetti said. “Think about the Australian Open. The legacy of the ’84 Games invested in this town. And two young girls in Compton learned about tennis, and today they’re both in the Semifinals. Imagine leaving that legacy for the next generation of Angelenos.”

“The Olympic Movement can be a powerful beacon for equality and unity,” added four-time gold medalist sprinter Michael Johnson. “The Olympics offer us a long history of societal inclusion, and bring us together like nothing else can. That’s the power of Olympic sport.”