LA84 SAMbassadors March in Kingdom Day Parade

Two LA84 Foundation SAMbassadors took part in the 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade, joining thousands of Angelenos on Monday to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The two youth ambassadors, 16-year-old soccer and cross country athlete Raymond Taylor and 14-year-old soccer and volleyball player Angelica Taylor, joined members of the Olympic family to carry the banner for the LA 2024 Olympic bid. They were joined by a pair of Olympic hurdling medalists, Dawn Harper-Nelson and Mark Crear, in LA 2024’s procession through the parade’s route in South Los Angeles.

LA84’s SAMbassadors continue to represent LA84 and the student-athletes of Southern California proudly, showcasing the power of youth to make a difference in their communities. The SAMs (Student Athletes in Motion) have taken part in decorating and riding an Olympic-themed float in the 2017 Rose Parade, and led a youth sports panel at the 2016 LA84 Summit.

