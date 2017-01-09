Beijing 2022 Committee Members Visit LA84, Send Goodwill to LA 2024 Bid

Members of organizing committees involved in the Beijing 2022 Winter Games visited LA84 on Monday, commending Los Angeles’ Olympic spirit and expressing goodwill to the LA 2024 Olympic bid. The group, members of both the Group Office of Hebei Province for 2022 and the Zhangjiakou Operation Center of Beijing Organizing Committee for Olympic Games, learned about the LA 2024 bid in a presentation by Peter Tomozawa, LA 2024’s ‎Vice President and Executive Director of Partnerships and Board Relations.

The group also met with Dragomir Cioroslan, Director of International Strategies and Development for the United States Olympic Committee and bronze medalist weightlifter in the 1984 Olympic Games. “I remember the standing ovation the Chinese delegation received when walking into the (L.A. Memorial) Coliseum in 1984,” Cioroslan said. “We are excited to keep working with China in the Olympic Movement.”

The group, which included Beijing 2022 deputy directors Li Min and Li Pu, also viewed a torch and other artifacts from the 2008 Beijing Games, China’s first hosted Games.