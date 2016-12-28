LA84 SAMbassador Talks Rose Parade on Univision

On Tuesday, Dec. 27, six LA84 SAMbassadors lent a helping hand to decorate LA 2024 and the City of Los Angeles’ “Follow the Sun” Rose Parade float. Joining thousands of other volunteers, the SAMbassadors spent over six hours at Fiesta Parade Floats in Irwindale, Calif. decorating, gluing, and helping out on the float.

Four of LA84’s SAMbassadors will be riding or walking alongside the float at the 128th Rose Parade, including 17-year-old Rafael Lopez. Lopez was interviewed by Univision on Tuesday, and talked about his excitement to take part in one of Southern California’s longest-standing traditions.

See the full interview here: http://www.univision.com/los-angeles/kmex/entretenimiento/desfiles/asi-van-los-ultimos-preparativos-para-el-desfile-de-las-rosas-de-pasadena-2017-video.

READ MORE: LA84 Youth Ambassadors to Ride Float in 128th Rose Parade

Like this: Like Loading...