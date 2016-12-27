LA84 SAMbassadors, Float Decoration Featured in LA Daily News

LA84’s SAMbassadors are a group of student-athletes with an eye on the community and giving back. On Tuesday, Dec. 27, six SAMbassadors were on hand in Irwindale, Calif. to decorate LA 2024 and the City of Los Angeles’ “Follow the Sun” Rose Parade float.

See the Los Angeles Daily News’ story on the float decoration and how it will reflect Los Angeles’ commitment to the Olympic Games in the past, present and future: http://www.dailynews.com/lifestyle/20161227/las-rose-parade-float-aims-to-sway-olympic-voters

READ MORE: LA84 Youth Ambassadors to Ride Float in 128th Rose Parade

