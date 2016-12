Youth from across Southern California descended upon the trail atop Elysian Park for the LA84 Run4Fun Festival. Read The Eastsider‘s recap of the culminating festival for the LA84 Foundation’s fall running program: https://www.theeastsiderla.com/2016/12/1400-middle-schoolers-run-for-fun-and-fitness-in-elysian-park/

