LA84 Featured in Associated Press Column on LA 2024 Bid

As the race for the 2024 Olympic bid continues, an Associate Press column notes how Los Angeles’ bid approach for the Games is utilizing some of the same strategies used in winning the bid for the 1984 Olympic Games. The notable similarity? LA 2024’s projected cost, or lack thereof.

“[Chief Organizer] Peter Ueberroth and his team delivered on their promise of bare-bones games, and 32 years later the surplus keeps paying dividends for Southern California sports through the well-funded LA84 Foundation,” quotes the column.

The 2024 bid revealed its projected costs this week, and the Associated Press’ piece also notes how the 1984 Games in Los Angeles turned a profit despite projections. Other candidates for the 2024 Games are Paris and Budapest, and the winning city will be revealed on September 13, 2017 in Lima, Peru.

Read the full article here: http://bigstory.ap.org/article/747701992094498784fe7a8d9b6ba9ae/column-promise-los-angeles-olympics-cheap

