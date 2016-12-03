Video – LA84 Skateboard, Foundation Colleague Appears on ABC 7

Skateboarding is set to make its debut as an Olympic sport in the Tokyo 2020 Games, but Los Angeles and a class at the University of Southern California are already ahead of the game. A recent ABC7 segment showcased a new college course about the sport, and even caught a glimpse of an LA84 skateboard. Titled “Skateboarding and Action Sports in Business, Media, and Culture,” the class is taught by skateboarding advocate and friend of LA84 Neftalie Williams. In November, LA84 hosting a convening with Williams and a group of skateboarding activists to discuss collaboration between the youth nonprofit and skateboarding spheres.

In addition, LA84’s first-of-its-kind youth sports survey revealed that skateboarding has the highest play frequency for Los Angeles youth of any sport.

See the full clip on ABC7 here: http://abc7.com/education/usc-skateboarding-course-merges-business-and-fun/1638160/

